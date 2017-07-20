Credit Union Expanding In St. Joseph County

United Federal Credit Union has bought two lots in South Bend and Mishawaka to expand into St. Joseph County

A credit union has big plans for expansion.

"United Federal Credit Union" has permits pending in South Bend and Mishawaka.

It hopes to break ground this fall.

The Credit Union wants to open six branches in the area over the next three years.

United Federal has purchased two lots, one on the corner of Main and Edison Lakes Parkway in Mishawaka and another on the corner of Ireland and Lafayette in South Bend.

It's hoping that it can continue its involvement within these local communities.

The Credit Union was the presenting sponsor the South Bend's "Best Week Ever".

"We are owned by our members and we exist strictly to improve the lives of our members, so as a credit union we use money to help our people, we don't use people to make money," said President and CEO Terry O'Rourke

The company has $2.4 billion in assets.

They have branches located in six different states.

O'Rourke says the branch opening would create more than 100 construction jobs.

It would also hire on 15 to 20 more employees in the area.