Deputy injured while responding to Thanksgiving morning shooting

by WCIV

Jasper County Sheriff's Office on Facebook

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A deputy with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office is recovering from eye surgery after a suspect in a domestic incident shot at the law enforcement officer, according to authorities.

The incident occurred early Thanksgiving morning.

"Upon arrival, the suspect involved in the domestic began shooting at the deputies. One deputy has been struck by gunfire," the sheriff's office states. "The deputy was air lifted to Memorial Hospital in Savannah. The deputy is currently recovering from surgery where possible bullet fragments or a pellet from a shot gun shell entered the eye."

Sheriff Chris Malphrus states the suspect also shot a female in the house, who was flown to the hospital.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

