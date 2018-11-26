MENU
31
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Customers who were mistakenly given $100 bills instead of $20s from ATM get to keep money

by WOAI/KABB Staff

Cropped Photo: Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0 via MGN Online

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (WOAI/KABB) -


UPDATE:

KTRK reports that the customers got to keep the money!

****

An ATM is out of service after it spit out $100 bills instead of $20s, according to Houston media outlet KTRK.

The TV station received calls from viewers that the Bank of America ATM was giving out the larger bills late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

News of the glitch made the rounds on social media and there was soon a long line of people waiting for their turn at the ATM. When Harris County deputies showed up, the crowds left.

There is no word on what caused the cash glitch.

close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

UPDATE: Heavy snow, howling winds bring 15K power outages

UPDATE: Heavy snow, howling winds bring 15K power outages
2
 

Preparation for heavy snow causes delays and cancellations at South Bend airport

Preparation for heavy snow causes delays and cancellations at South Bend airport
3
 

Closings/Delays

Closings/Delays
4
 

Shooting spree puts bullet holes in an Elkhart church, leaving residents on high alert

Shooting spree puts bullet holes in an Elkhart church, leaving residents on high alert
5
 

Popular birth control implant has potential go missing in your body

Popular birth control implant has potential go missing in your body

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WSBT

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

UPDATE: Heavy snow, howling winds bring 15K power outages

UPDATE: Heavy snow, howling winds bring 15K power outages
2

Preparation for heavy snow causes delays and cancellations at South Bend airport

Preparation for heavy snow causes delays and cancellations at South Bend airport
3

Closings/Delays

Closings/Delays
4

Shooting spree puts bullet holes in an Elkhart church, leaving residents on high alert

Shooting spree puts bullet holes in an Elkhart church, leaving residents on high alert
5

Popular birth control implant has potential go missing in your body

Popular birth control implant has potential go missing in your body
6

INTERVIEW: South Bend mayor talks snow prep, new winter amnesty site

INTERVIEW: South Bend mayor talks snow prep, new winter amnesty site
7

Experts warn holiday shopping is prime time for human trafficking recruiters

Experts warn holiday shopping is prime time for human trafficking recruiters
8

Authorities identify 3 killed in Fort Wayne Thanksgiving shooting

Authorities identify 3 killed in Fort Wayne Thanksgiving shooting
9

Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations

Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations
10

Police searching for suspect in wallet theft at Concord Mall

Police searching for suspect in wallet theft at Concord Mall