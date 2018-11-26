Customers who were mistakenly given $100 bills instead of $20s from ATM get to keep money





UPDATE:

KTRK reports that the customers got to keep the money!

An ATM is out of service after it spit out $100 bills instead of $20s, according to Houston media outlet KTRK.

The TV station received calls from viewers that the Bank of America ATM was giving out the larger bills late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

News of the glitch made the rounds on social media and there was soon a long line of people waiting for their turn at the ATM. When Harris County deputies showed up, the crowds left.

There is no word on what caused the cash glitch.