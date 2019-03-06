Documents: State trooper shot by 11-year-old son because video games were taken away

We have new information tonight (Wednesday) about what lead up , allegedly perpetrated by his son.

WSBT 22 filed a public record request for court documents after his 11-year-old son was arrested.

The boy told police he had been planning the shooting since school that day.

The boy is now facing charges of attempted murder in juvenile court. Documents show how the boy got a hold of his father's gun to do it.

In a quiet neighborhood in Granger, a home sat with its lights on as police continued walking in and out of the front door.

That was the scene February 22 after police got a call that an 11-year-old boy allegedly shot his father, Indiana State Trooper Matthew Makowski.

Court documents obtained by WSBT 22 state the boy was angry because his parents took his video games away.

He told police he had been thinking about shooting his father since school and devised a plan because "He was done with all of that" and "wanted it to end."

Makowski told police that his son shot him and that "he must have retrieved his firearm from his parked vehicle outside of the home."

That's exactly what the boy told police.

He went to his dad's car three different times to look for the trooper's firearm.

Court documents also detail the moments right before the shooting.

The boy says he went into his parent's bedroom with the gun and decided to wait "about 10 minutes" until his dad rolled over and was facing away from the door so that "he wouldn't see me shooting him."

When Makowski began screaming, his wife went to look for her son and found her husband's duty weapon on the floor.

She took the gun but saw her son walking up the stairs with a BB Gun and his dad's taser. That's when she locked the door and called police.

When officers got there, they handcuffed the boy and took him in for questioning.

Court documents say the boy told officers he wanted a Play Station, an XBox and a computer, and if he didn't get them, there would be a "part 2."

According to investigators, Makowski is steadily improving.

His son appeared in court yesterday, March 5 for an initial hearing.

He will be in court again on April 10.