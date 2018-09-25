Brian Kelly keeps starting QB decision under wraps

If you're wondering who will trot out with the Notre Dame offense to start Saturday's showdown against No. 7 Stanford. Join the rest of the world.

Brian Kelly was very hush hush during his weekly press conference when asked if we would see Brandon Wimbush or Ian Book get the start instead falling back on his go to answer on the subject, that you'll probably see them both play.

"This season is broken into what's important now. We don't want to look back. We don't want to look forward. It's in the moment. And so whatever is going to get us a win against Stanford this week, if we feel like playing both of them every other series is the best thing to win, we'll do it." said Kelly.

Conventional wisdom says that Book would get the nod after a stellar performance last Saturday in Notre Dame's 56-27 drubbing of Wake Forest. In just his second career start, Book completed 25 passes on 34 attempts (73%) for 325 yards with two passing touchdowns. Book also ran for another 43 yards and three more scores.

But Kelly can't forget what Wimbush has been able to do this season. In the season opener, the returning starter threw for 170 yards and a touchdown while leading Notre Dame in rushing with 59 yards on 19 carries.

"They complement each other, but I don't think that they have the same skill sets. They're different in that sense." said Kelly, "Our offense allows for both of them to separate quite easy within the playbook. What's installed within our offense, we're not going into a whole new chapter and verse, if you will, to play call for one versus the other. we have to prepare them both, and we like plays for one versus the other, and we'll call the game accordingly, so we have to prepare them accordingly during the week."

Keeping the decision on the down low is nothing but advantageous from Kelly's perspective. The Irish are able to keep a Stanford defense on its toes. A Stanford defense that showed cracks in it's armor during a 38-31 come from behind overtime win over No. 20 Oregon last Saturday. The Cardinal were gashed fro 346 yards through the air and allowed another 178 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Whoever gets the start on Saturday, they will have to manage a raucous home environment as this is the first match-up between top-10 teams at Notre Dame Stadium in over a decade. Tune in to WSBT 22 News at 11 on Saturday for full highlights and reaction from Kelly and the rest of the Irish.



