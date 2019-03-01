Brian Kelly kicks off Notre Dame Football spring season

Spring football begins Saturday, March 2 at Notre Dame, so Head Coach Brian Kelly met with the media Friday afternoon to kick-off the spring season.

The Irish are coming off a 12-1 year, with an appearance in the College Football Playoffs! They'd love to get back there, but Brian Kelly was quick to point out that last season's success is not guaranteed to happen again.

"What you did last year, it has no carry over to this year," Kelly said. "And just because you know how to do it, doesn't mean you can do it again."

He added, "It's not knowing how to do it, it's putting in the time and effort and the sacrifice. That's really hard. So, going back and doing all the hard work, pushing that rock up the hill again is what they have to do again."

You can get your first look at the Irish and hear how it goes from the players on WSBT 22 Saturday night at 6:00 pm ET.