MENU
29
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Brian Kelly kicks off Notre Dame Football spring season

by Olivia Ray, WSBT 22 Sports Reporter

WSBTThumbnail

NOTRE DAME — 

Spring football begins Saturday, March 2 at Notre Dame, so Head Coach Brian Kelly met with the media Friday afternoon to kick-off the spring season.

The Irish are coming off a 12-1 year, with an appearance in the College Football Playoffs! They'd love to get back there, but Brian Kelly was quick to point out that last season's success is not guaranteed to happen again.

"What you did last year, it has no carry over to this year," Kelly said. "And just because you know how to do it, doesn't mean you can do it again."

He added, "It's not knowing how to do it, it's putting in the time and effort and the sacrifice. That's really hard. So, going back and doing all the hard work, pushing that rock up the hill again is what they have to do again."

You can get your first look at the Irish and hear how it goes from the players on WSBT 22 Saturday night at 6:00 pm ET.

close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

Video: Authorities escort terminally ill boy to Ark. Children's Hospital

Video: Authorities escort terminally ill boy to Ark. Children's Hospital
2
 

Elkhart Co. police ask for public's help after purse stolen from 78-year-old woman

Elkhart Co. police ask for public's help after purse stolen from 78-year-old woman
3
 

Entire staffs at 3 Sonic locations quit after wages cut to '$4/hour plus tips'

Entire staffs at 3 Sonic locations quit after wages cut to '$4/hour plus tips'
4
 

Travel advisory issued for Bahamas due to violent crime, including sexual assaults

Travel advisory issued for Bahamas due to violent crime, including sexual assaults
5
 

Convicted child killer strangled to death in his prison cell, authorities say

Convicted child killer strangled to death in his prison cell, authorities say

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WSBT

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Video: Authorities escort terminally ill boy to Ark. Children's Hospital

Video: Authorities escort terminally ill boy to Ark. Children's Hospital
2

Elkhart Co. police ask for public's help after purse stolen from 78-year-old woman

Elkhart Co. police ask for public's help after purse stolen from 78-year-old woman
3

Entire staffs at 3 Sonic locations quit after wages cut to '$4/hour plus tips'

Entire staffs at 3 Sonic locations quit after wages cut to '$4/hour plus tips'
4

Travel advisory issued for Bahamas due to violent crime, including sexual assaults

Travel advisory issued for Bahamas due to violent crime, including sexual assaults
5

Convicted child killer strangled to death in his prison cell, authorities say

Convicted child killer strangled to death in his prison cell, authorities say
6

Horse killed in crash with Amish horse-and-carriage

Horse killed in crash with Amish horse-and-carriage
7

Texas man not sure why people don't like his home's paint job

Texas man not sure why people don't like his home's paint job
8

Metro Homicide investigating house fire in South Bend

Metro Homicide investigating house fire in South Bend
9

Benton Harbor bus falls into sinkhole

Benton Harbor bus falls into sinkhole
10

Proposed Michigan law would take guns from people who pose threat to the public

Proposed Michigan law would take guns from people who pose threat to the public