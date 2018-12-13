John Mooney named Notre Dame basketball captain

When captain Elijah Burns transferred four games into the season, it left a leadership void in the Notre Dame men’s basketball program.

John Mooney filled that void with his voice and his play on the court.

Today (Thursday), Mike Brey made him a team captain.

Mooney is having a break-out junior season.

After nine games, the Notre Dame Junior is leading the ACC in rebounding at nearly 10 per game, as well as double-doubles.

He's also second on the team in scoring.

But beyond his production on the court, Mike Brey says the way he's picked up his leadership off the court made him a natural fit for captain.

"It’s more of what he's doing off of the floor, in his voice,” said Brey. “In a lot of our team meetings, I'll come in and I'll ask their feedback. I'll ask, 'What do you guys think? What do you think we need to do better?' Johnny is the first guy to give feedback. The one thing about Johnny that you like is emotionally, he's really steady throughout a game, and I think that can help as we endorse him officially as a captain now."

"Tremendous honor,” said Mooney. “It's an opportunity for me to not only take my game to the next level, but my leadership to the next level and really lead these guys with my voice and lead by example. Hopefully that can translate to more wins."

Mooney's first game as captain comes this Saturday, December 15, when the Irish meet Purdue in the Crossroads Classic.

That game tips off at 1:30 p.m. You can watch it live on WSBT 22.