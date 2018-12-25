Report: Brandon Wimbush will seek grad transfer following CFP

According to a report by Stadium's Brett McMurphy, Notre Dame senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush will seek a grad transfer following the College Football Playoff.

The decision is unsurprising as Wimbush started all 13 of Notre Dame's games in 2017 and the first three in 2018 before being benched in favor of Ian Book.

Wimbush has completed his degree in Accountancy from the Mendoza College of Business and will be eligible to play right away in 2019.

The quarterback from Teaneck, N.J. has thrown for 2,606 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career at Notre Dame and ran for 1,155 and 16 touchdowns.

Wimbush reportedly informed the Notre Dame coaching staff prior to their trip to Dallas for their game against Clemson in the Cotton Bowl, but wanted to remain with the team throughout the College Football Playoff.