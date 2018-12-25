MENU
37
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Report: Brandon Wimbush will seek grad transfer following CFP

by Adam Derengowski

Wimbush.jpg

NOTRE DAME — 

According to a report by Stadium's Brett McMurphy, Notre Dame senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush will seek a grad transfer following the College Football Playoff.

The decision is unsurprising as Wimbush started all 13 of Notre Dame's games in 2017 and the first three in 2018 before being benched in favor of Ian Book.

Wimbush has completed his degree in Accountancy from the Mendoza College of Business and will be eligible to play right away in 2019.

The quarterback from Teaneck, N.J. has thrown for 2,606 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career at Notre Dame and ran for 1,155 and 16 touchdowns.

Wimbush reportedly informed the Notre Dame coaching staff prior to their trip to Dallas for their game against Clemson in the Cotton Bowl, but wanted to remain with the team throughout the College Football Playoff.

close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

Elkhart County family wakes up without a home after it catches fire Christmas Eve

Elkhart County family wakes up without a home after it catches fire Christmas Eve
2
 

Local firefighters warn about holiday fires and urge residents to be cautious

Local firefighters warn about holiday fires and urge residents to be cautious
3
 

White House says Trump would accept less money for border wall

White House says Trump would accept less money for border wall
4
 

Senate eyes short-term spending bill, but border wall battle continues

Senate eyes short-term spending bill, but border wall battle continues
5
 

Senate passes plan to allow legislative intervention in lawsuits

Senate passes plan to allow legislative intervention in lawsuits

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WSBT

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Elkhart County family wakes up without a home after it catches fire Christmas Eve

Elkhart County family wakes up without a home after it catches fire Christmas Eve
2

Local firefighters warn about holiday fires and urge residents to be cautious

Local firefighters warn about holiday fires and urge residents to be cautious
3

White House says Trump would accept less money for border wall

White House says Trump would accept less money for border wall
4

Senate eyes short-term spending bill, but border wall battle continues

Senate eyes short-term spending bill, but border wall battle continues
5

Senate passes plan to allow legislative intervention in lawsuits

Senate passes plan to allow legislative intervention in lawsuits
6

Goshen church invites the community to no-cost Christmas meal

Goshen church invites the community to no-cost Christmas meal
7

WATCH | Kevin Spacey posts bizarre video as sexual assault charge is announced

WATCH | Kevin Spacey posts bizarre video as sexual assault charge is announced
8

South Bend woman turns 100 on Christmas Eve

South Bend woman turns 100 on Christmas Eve
9

Death toll in N. California's Camp Fire jumps to 48 as search for survivors continues

Death toll in N. California's Camp Fire jumps to 48 as search for survivors continues
10

Still need to buy Christmas gifts? These stores are still open

Still need to buy Christmas gifts? These stores are still open